Why does a Missouri lawmaker want to install porn-blocking software on your computer?

The Missouri legislature is considering a measure aimed at addressing two problems: human trafficking and ubiquitous digital pornography.
Both concerns are real, and deserve the state’s attention. Unfortunately, the bill under consideration represents a government overreach that could threaten First Amendment rights for everyone.
State Rep. Jim Neely, a Republican from Cameron, introduced the measure. It would require sellers of devices with internet access, including computers and phones, to install “blocking software” that would make obscene words and images inaccessible.
Consumers 18 years old and older could disable the blocking software but would have to pay a one-time fee of at least $20 to get it done. Consumers would also get a written warning about obscene material.
The $20 would go into a state fund, to be used for the administration of the software-blocking law.
Supporters say the proposal would protect children from exploitation and would keep them from viewing inappropriate material online. Opponents have connected the measure to an out-of-state, anti-porn crusader with a controversial past.
Other states are considering similar legislation.
The Star has written extensively on the scourge of human trafficking. Limiting the practice has long been a major objective here.
Pornography is a public health issue. We’ve applauded lawmakers who have focused on the damage porn does to children and women. We’ve said reasonable regulation of the obscenity industry is warranted.
But Neely’s proposal goes too far. It would allow the government to decide what you can and can’t see on your phone or computer, unless you pay a fee.
That’s a serious violation of the right to free speech.
The First Amendment, like all rights guaranteed by the Constitution, isn’t absolute. You can’t shout “fire!” in a crowded theater unless there really is a fire. You can’t falsely and purposely defame someone. Possessing or distributing child pornography is illegal, as it should be.
But any limitation on First Amendment rights must be judged by its breadth and unintended consequences. On both scores, Neely’s bill overreaches.
Today, the Missouri legislature may want to block messages and images that lawmakers consider “obscene.” Tomorrow, legislators may require a fee to view political and social messages they consider improper. That isn’t the government’s role.
There is an alternative. The state could offer a tax credit — say, $20 — to computer and phone purchasers who voluntarily install blocking software on their devices. That would provide an incentive to parents and owners to install the software instead of a punishment if they don’t.
A tax credit would cost the state treasury, of course. But if the goal of limiting pornography is worthwhile, which it is, offering public incentives would be justified.
If the state believes more must be done to to prevent human trafficking and child exploitation, it should allocate more money to investigating and prosecuting those crimes.
Missouri might also think about raising the age for child marriages.
Neely’s legislation does not appear close to passage. There are practical concerns about how the measure would work. The bill’s similarity to those offered in other states is worrisome.
The legislature is thinking about the right problems, but the blocking software bill is the wrong answer.
