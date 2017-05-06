Editorial: Kobach proves how prevalent voter fraud is

The Javert of voter fraud now has a ninth conviction to show for Kansans’ tax dollars and his own single-minded pursuit. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach claimed in a statement last week that, “This conviction demonstrates once again how prevalent the crime of double voting is. In Kansas, we are making it clear that people who willfully vote twice will be prosecuted.”
We agree that this does show just how prevalent the crime is.
Keep this up, sir, and you may yet prove that of the 1.8 million registered voters in the state, the number of those who have perpetrated this crime is in the double digits.
The latest Kansan Kobach has prevented from getting away with voting twice is Preston Glen Christensen of Topeka.
After voting in both Dallas and Topeka, Christensen pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of voting without being qualified. He will have to pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs.
Kobach’s determination to solve this non-problem has brought him national attention as an adviser on the non-issue to President Donald Trump.
The president also claims, despite a lack of evidence, that in-person fraud is a major problem and is the reason he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton.
A conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, keeps a national database of such cases — 462 of them in 44 states — including an Illinois man sentenced to two years in prison for stealing and mailing in someone else’s absentee ballot.
What they’ve proven, too, at considerable cost and effort, is that in-person fraud does happen — and that it is very rare indeed.
Comments