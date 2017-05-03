Kris Kobach announces ninth voter fraud conviction

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach announced another voter fraud conviction Wednesday, this time in the case of a man who he said voted in both Kansas and Texas.
The most recent voter fraud conviction is the ninth Kobach has obtained since he was given the power to prosecute voter fraud, according to a release from his office.
“This conviction demonstrates once again how prevalent the crime of double voting is,” Kobach said in a statement. “In Kansas, we are making it clear that people who willfully vote twice will be prosecuted.”
Kobach’s announcement said that Preston Glen Christensen pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of voting without being qualified.
He will have to pay a $1,000 fine and court costs as a result.
Rep. John Carmichael, a Democrat from Wichita, questioned whether it was a worthwhile use of taxpayers money to “have a full legal staff over there and only find 8 or 9 violations to prosecute.”
“Either, it’s not happening to the degree that the secretary of state imagines, or he and his staff are wasting the taxpayers’ money,” Carmichael said.
There were about 1.8 million people registered to vote in Kansas as of March.
Kobach, who has defended conservative immigration policies and maintained that voter fraud is a major issue, has also advised President Donald Trump on those topics.
Kobach backed Trump’s unfounded claim last year that that millions of people illegally voted in the presidential election, but offered no hard evidence to prove such widespread fraud occurred in 2016.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
Comments