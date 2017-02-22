Editorial: Kansas lawmakers can’t give up in face of Brownback veto

To no one’s surprise, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has decided to veto a two-year, $1 billion tax increase.
Brownback rejected the measure despite strong support in the Kansas House and more lukewarm support in the state Senate. Both bodies may be asked to overturn the veto, but rallying enough votes to do so appears problematic.
So where does the state go from here? Kansas still faces a $320 million shortfall over the next four months — and a massive $582 million hole the following fiscal year. The budget must be balanced, more or less, and there is work to do.
Conservatives have said those deficits can be covered by cutting state spending. They’ve offered vague suggestions about how that could be accomplished — they’re fond of “efficiency studies” — but they’ve offered no serious reductions in proposed expenditures, other than wild, across-the-board cuts that would further decimate important state functions.
If there’s a better list, conservatives should produce it now.
Since that seems unlikely, lawmakers might take a second look at Brownback’s own plan. He wants to use one-time accounting tricks and borrowing to close the gap. Apparently, the governor’s desire to exempt 330,000 business owners from state taxation supersedes any other consideration.
Legislators will be tempted to walk away and let the governor propose an alternative. It’s understandable that lawmakers want the governor to solve a crisis he helped create.
Yet waiting for Brownback would be a mistake. At this late date, he remains unwilling to acknowledge the rolling disaster he has now made worse. He continues to hope for a miracle — a shot of adrenaline that will justify his failed six-year experiment with the lives of almost three million Kansans.
Here in the real world, the Legislature must try again. That means reasonable tax hikes — including revocation of the business exemption. Adding back a third bracket to the income tax code also remains a good idea. Raising taxes to their 2012 levels for incomes over $100,000 would put more money in the bank and ensure fairness in the tax code.
Raising income taxes for middle-income Kansans is a tougher lift. Here, lawmakers could forgo tax increases in favor of one-time budget cuts. The Legislature could ask schools to spend some of their reserves, then commit to making them whole in future fiscal years. Other cuts are possible.
We’ve also suggested a short-term gas tax increase, with a simultaneous cut in sales taxes. Other states are trying that approach.
The sad truth is lawmakers can’t give up until the governor gives in. The vetoed bill was a good first try, but more work remains.
