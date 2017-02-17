Editorial: Kansas lawmaers re-balance tax code, and Gov. Sam Brownback should sign it

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address Pause

3:24 Go figure immigration laws: Most people haven't a clue

1:36 9,000 new blood-red poppies at National World War I Museum

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

0:50 Royals Alex Gordon gets chance to play center field

3:47 Cerner Innovations campus names road after pioneering woman programer

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

0:54 Surveillance shows altercation on RideKC bus that ends with shooting

1:35 Photos of Yordano Ventura's wrecked Jeep, crash scene in Dominican Republic