Claire McCaskill talks Trump, Gorsuch and Royals vs. Cardinals with The Star’s editorial board

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri visited The Kansas City Star Thursday afternoon to talk with Colleen McCain Nelson and Melinda Henneberger of the editorial board.

On the Trump administration so far: “I think it’s been a shaky start. …Within his inner circle, it appears to me that everyone doesn’t share the same values. And so if you’ve got a disagreement in your inner circle, that may work to play off people and have competition in a private business endeavor. But when you’re trying to convince members of Congress, everyone needs to keep a united front. And they have not been united and as a result I think they’ve had some fits and starts.

“Most of us that are moderate Democrats have not had any reach out by the administration on either health care or tax reform.”

She said that she voted against the confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch because of her opinions of his record, not politics.

“I can assure everyone that the political vote would have been to vote for him. That would have been the easiest vote for me to cast, because that would be showing that I can vote with the Republicans, and Trump won my state by 19 (points)”

On what she’s hearing at her town halls: “I have been surprised by the turnout and how much support I’ve felt in the crowd. I purposely have only gone to places … in counties where Trump won going away,” McCaskill said. “I wanted to go out to places where I probably would get chewed on.”

