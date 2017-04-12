Join the discussion with Claire McCaskill Thursday on Facebook Live

Have a question for U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill? Join the conversation when she chats with Star editorial board members on Facebook Live.
When: 4:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: www.facebook.com/
Who: Star editorial board members Colleen McCain Nelson and Melinda Henneberger will interview McCaskill.
What: Expect a wide-ranging conversation. Is McCaskill willing to work with President Donald Trump? Why did she vote against confirming Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court? Can she win re-election in 2018?
How: Watch live and submit a question. Or check out the video later.
