April 12, 2017 12:44 PM

Join the discussion with Claire McCaskill Thursday on Facebook Live

Have a question for U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill? Join the conversation when she chats with Star editorial board members on Facebook Live.

When: 4:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: www.facebook.com/

KCStarOpinion/

Who: Star editorial board members Colleen McCain Nelson and Melinda Henneberger will interview McCaskill.

What: Expect a wide-ranging conversation. Is McCaskill willing to work with President Donald Trump? Why did she vote against confirming Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court? Can she win re-election in 2018?

How: Watch live and submit a question. Or check out the video later.

