Discuss Kansas City’s GO bond on Facebook Live with The Star’s editorial board

Kansas City’s general obligation bond proposal hits Facebook Live at 4 p.m. Thursday. Join Colleen McCain Nelson and Dave Helling of The Star’s editorial board as they discuss the plan live with Steve Glorioso of the general obligation bond campaign and the Show-Me Institute’s Patrick Tuohey, who opposes all three ballot questions.
The plan would raise $800 million for road, bridge and sidewalk construction; flood control; and building projects including an animal shelter. It would raise property taxes gradually for 20 years, before leveling off.
Do we need the improvements? Can we afford the cost? Are there any other options? We’ll debate those issues and take your questions, too. It’s on The Star’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/kansascitystar at 4 p.m.
