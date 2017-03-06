Meet The Star’s new editorial board Tuesday night at the Plaza library branch

In this overheated political moment, it’s a good time for us all to sit down and listen to one another.
Come join the members of The Kansas City Star’s editorial board Tuesday night at the Kansas City Public Library’s Plaza branch at 4801 Main St. for “Sound Off: The Kansas City Star’s New Editorial Board.”
Library Director R. Crosby Kemper III will moderate an open-ended discussion about the issues of the day.
The press is on a lot of people’s minds right now. Opinion journalism is different from straight reporting, but both have important contributions to make.
We will talk about what an editorial board does, how the opinion pages are put together, and the media’s role in the public conversation of the 21st century.
“The Star’s editorial board aims to be a constructive voice on issues that affect Kansas City,” said Star vice president and editorial page editor Colleen McCain Nelson. “We also encourage members of the community to join the conversation, so we’re eager to hear what readers would like to see on the opinion pages.”
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the program starts at 6:30. Find details at KCLibrary.org and we hope to see you there.
Comments