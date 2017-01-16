Introducing The Star's Editorial Board

Editorial page editor Colleen McCain Nelson

Colleen McCain Nelson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and a former political reporter who has chronicled three presidential campaigns. She joined The Kansas City Star in December 2016 after working as a White House correspondent for The Wall Street Journal and as an editorial writer and columnist for The Dallas Morning News.

In 2016, she criss-crossed the country with Hillary Clinton and also spent time on the campaign trail with Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders. As a White House reporter for The Wall Street Journal, she wrote about the policies, politics and personalities in President Barack Obama’s administration, traveling the world with the president and vice president. Before joining The Wall Street Journal, Nelson worked at The Dallas Morning News as a political reporter and later as an editorial writer and a columnist.

In 2010, Nelson and two of her colleagues were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing, recognition for a series of editorials that condemned the economic and social disparity separating Dallas’ thriving northern half and struggling southern half.

Nelson also wrote about local and state politics as a reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in Texas and at the Wichita Eagle. Nelson, a loyal Jayhawk, was raised in Salina, Kan.