Boating accidents at Lake of the Ozarks send five people to the hospital

Five people within 24 hours were taken to the hospital following two separate boating incidents at Lake of the Ozarks, according to reports.
A "flash fire" burned two people who were trying to start a 1982 Sea Ray on Friday night, according to an online report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. The fire happened near the 8 mile marker in Gravois Mills.
Tracey Garcia, 48, of Covington, Georgia, and William Walker, 49, of Gravois Mills, were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
The driver, David M. Zastera, 67, of Laurie, was not reported injured.
Shortly after midnight Saturday, the Highway Patrol was called to another incident at the lake.
According to an online crash report, three men from Kansas were hurt after their boat, a 2002 Bayliner, struck a cliff. The crash happened at the 22.5 mile marker of the main channel in Camden County.
The driver, Sergay Vaysfligel, 61, of Lenexa, and two passengers — Vladimar Grigoryev, 58, of Avalon, and Konstantin B. Kazakov, 51, of Olathe — were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
It's unclear what caused the crash.
The Highway Patrol noted the three weren't wearing safety devices.
In May, a boat that crashed into a rock bluff killed three and injured two others at Lake of the Ozarks. The Highway Patrol had arrested a man they believed to be the driver on suspicion of boating while intoxicated, but later revised its report, saying he wasn't the driver. The investigation is ongoing in that crash.
The three who died were Joseph LeMark, 23, and Daniel Lewis, 24, both of Overland Park, and Hailey Hochanadel, 21, of Olathe. Hayden Frazier, 22, of Overland Park, and Ashley Lamb, 21, of Olathe were injured.
Comments