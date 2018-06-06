Five children aged 5 and younger die, one woman injured in Missouri mobile home fire

Five children, aged 6 months to 5 years, were killed and a woman was seriously injured in a mobile home fire Wednesday in Lebanon, Mo.
Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider told KY3 news that crews were dispatched about 9 a.m. to the 1100 block of Ivey Lane for a structure fire with people trapped.
Schneider said Missouri Highway Patrol Troopers as well as some civilians were trying to rescue the home's inhabitants through a window.
Initially, firefighters were told one child and one adult were inside. They they were told there were three children trapped and then they learned there were five.
The Springfield News-Leader reported the children were pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was transported to a hospital in Springfield.
Schneider said the state fire marshal's office had three investigators on the scene.
"Mobile home fires are notorious for burning quickly," Schneider said, adding that having a working smoke detector in every bedroom is key to safety. He said firefighters had not determined whether the mobile home had working detectors.
Lebanon is on Interstate 44 in Laclede County, about 45 miles northeast of Springfield.
Less than two months ago, four children were killed in a fire in Lake Ozark, Mo., on April 19. The children, aged 4 through 14, were home alone at night when the blaze began.
