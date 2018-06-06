Sinkhole swallows an occupied truck in Excelsior Springs

The owner of a Ford FX4 Off Road truck was lucky to escape a sinkhole that swallowed the vehicle Tuesday evening in Excelsior Springs.
The hole opened up in a parking lot in the 1700 block of W. Jesse James Road. The cause was not immediately clear, although there appeared to be another hole in a grassy area nearby.
Excelsior Springs Police posted photos of the truck in the hole on Facebook.
"An occupied vehicle was trapped in the hole, however the driver has been evacuated safely," police said.
