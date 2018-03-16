Those 'Redneck Boot Sandals' all over Facebook were created in Missouri

SHARE COPY LINK Redneck Boot Sandals are described as a cowboy boot on top and a flip-flop on the toe." How does it work? People send in their old cowboy boots to be reconstructed into the boot sandals you see. (Images courtesy of Redneck Boot Sandals) Monty Davis

Redneck Boot Sandals are described as a cowboy boot on top and a flip-flop on the toe." How does it work? People send in their old cowboy boots to be reconstructed into the boot sandals you see. (Images courtesy of Redneck Boot Sandals) Monty Davis