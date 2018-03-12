'Superman's got nothing' on Ryan Morton: A thousand mourn Clinton officer's death

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Video Link copy Embed Code copy

After the funeral service, more than 100 law enforcement vehicles escorted Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton to be laid to rest Monday. Morton was killed while answering a disturbance call last week. Jill Toyoshiba and Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star

