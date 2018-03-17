Body of missing Kansas man found in river by two fishermen

The body of a 52-year-old Osawatomie, Kan., man who disappeared two months ago was found Friday by two fishermen, according to the Miami County, Kan., Sheriff's Office.
The body was positively identified as Benjamin L. Wolf, who had been reported missing since Jan. 10.
Wolf's body was found by two people who were fishing at the Eighth Street bridge in Osawatomie early Friday. Wolf was last seen around that area, the sheriff's office said in January.
The sheriff's office along with other area agencies had searched around the bridge for the missing man after his clothing and personal items were found along the Marais Des Cygnes River bank in January. The sheriff's office said the searches continued for the next few months but crews found nothing.
On Friday, the sheriff's office said Wolf was found dead after a line from the fishermen's pole became snagged on his body in the water.
Authorities said there was no evidence of foul play but said an autopsy would be scheduled to determine the cause of death.
The Osawatomie Police Department, Osawatomie Search and Rescue, Osawatomie Fire Department and Miami County EMS also helped recover the man's body at the scene.
The death remains under investigation.
