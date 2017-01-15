Dramatic video shows close call between Kansas trooper and semitrailer

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper had a close brush with a semitrailer on Sunday when the driver of the truck lost control in slick conditions and crossed the median into his path.
Trooper Tod Poland was able to steer his patrol car onto the shoulder to avoid a collision. There were no injuries.
The incident happened as the trooper was eastbound on Interstate 70 and the truck was westbound.
Poland posted on the patrol’s Facebook page that the truck was “driving too fast for conditions.”
“Please SLOW DOWN,” Poland wrote, “and gauge the road mile by mile. Just because it’s not icy where you are does not mean it may not be icy 20 miles down the road.”
Several people commented on the video.
“Holy cow close call,” wrote one. “Slowdown.”
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
Comments