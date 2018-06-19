McCaskill open to GOP plans to end family separation, but says Trump could fix now

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill tore into President Donald Trump and her likely GOP opponent Tuesday over the separation of families at the southern border.
McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat seeking re-election in a state Trump won by double digits, said a bipartisan group of lawmakers that unsuccessfully promoted an immigration bill earlier this year has been talking about possible solutions to end the practice of separating children from their families when they are caught entering the country illegally.
But she also said that Trump, whose administration began the practice in a departure from his predecessors, could fix the situation on his own with a phone call.
“Let’s hope the president picks up the phone and says we can secure the border without removing children from their families because we can,” McCaskill said. “I want to secure the border. Let me say it again. I want to secure the border. There’s a lot of things we can be doing to secure the border and none of them require separating children from their families.”
McCaskill noted that that the decision to pursue criminal charges against the families — on top of their expedited removal, which was carried out under previous administrations — is what has led to the housing of children in different facilities from their parents.
“First-time border crossers are misdemeanants. It is very unusual for the federal government to handle misdemeanors. I challenge Jeff Sessions to show me the dockets in every U.S. attorney’s offices around the country where they have a large number of misdemeanants,” said McCaskill, a former Jackson County prosecutor.
More than 2,300 minors were separated from their children at the border from May 5 through June 9, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
The conditions in the facilities housing children have come under scrutiny. A report by the Associated Press described children being housed in cages with bottles of water and bags of chips strewn across the floor in a Texas holding facility.
McCaskill has signed on to a bill, introduced by U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to end the family separations, but she said she also was willing to consider Republican proposals.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., has joined U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in sponsoring a Republican plan to end the practice.
“I think Congress can and should solve this problem. I believe we will. I co-sponsored a bill with Sen. Cruz … to try to both create a way that families stay together, but also to get a reasonable number of judges so that these cases can be heard,” Blunt told reporters Tuesday.
He did not directly answer a question about whether he expected Democrats to support Cruz’s bill.
“I expect to solve the problem,” he said before walking away.
McCaskill said that she has not yet read Cruz’s legislation but would give it her consideration after its details become public.
“I think that probably there is something we can do that would get 60 votes if we’re all willing to put down our political saber-rattling and actually try to find the solution that allows these children to remain with their families for an expedited removal,” McCaskill said.
McCaskill’s GOP challengers have split on the issue.
One of McCaskill’s Republican challengers, Austin Petersen, said Monday that separating families is “a terrible policy that must change immediately.”
However, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, Trump’s endorsed Republican candidate, stopped short of calling for the policy to end immediately and put the blame on McCaskill when asked about the policy Monday.
“The whole immigration system is a disaster, and Claire McCaskill should answer for that: she’s been in D.C. for over a decade and she has shown zero leadership to secure the border, stop sanctuary cities, or protect American workers,” Hawley said in a statement.
“Nobody wants to see children and parents separated, just like no one should want to see illegal drugs and gangs pouring across our border. But none of that will change until McCaskill and the D.C. crowd take some responsibility and build the wall and secure the border,” Hawley said.
McCaskill shrugged off Hawley’s criticism Tuesday.
“There’s one thing you can be sure of: No matter what policy question my opponent is asked, he is somehow going to blame me rather than answering the question,” she said. “He did not answer the question other than to say 'build the wall' and that’s not the answer for the children who are in these facilities right at this moment.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments