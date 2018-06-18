Democrats say Parson should fire his COO, cancel contract that is a ‘shady deal’

Missouri Democrats on Monday called for Gov. Mike Parson to fire his chief operating officer and cancel a state contract awarded to the COO's former employer.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Sunday that on June 7, the state’s Office of Administration awarded a $2.7 million contract to New York-based McKinsey & Co.. The company's job would be to assess Missouri’s Medicaid program to identify any fraud, waste or abuse.
McKinsey & Co. is the former employer of Drew Erdmann, who last year accepted the position of COO, which was created by an executive order issued by former Gov. Eric Greitens. Missouri's executive branch had never had a COO before Greitens created the position.
There was one bid for the Medicaid contract that was more expensive than McKinsey’s. The three other bids combined were still less than the $2.7 million the state agreed to pay for McKinsey’s services.
McKinsey’s bid also was the only one that contained redacted information.
Sarah Steelman, commissioner of the Office of Administration, did not respond to a request for comment by The Star.
But she defended the process and the contract to the Post-Dispatch. The bid originally factored price much higher in who would ultimately win the contract. But the bid was eventually revised to give price a much smaller impact on the outcome.
“Missouri wants the best there is,” she told the Post-Dispatch. “Medicaid is a third of the budget. We want to get the best help we can.”
House Democrats issued a statement Monday decrying the contract and calling for the new governor to eliminate the position of COO and cancel the "shady deal."
“The so-called ‘chief operating officer’ hired by Eric Greitens was always just an excessively paid staffer with an empty title,” said House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City.
“With the revelation that the former administration apparently rigged state bidding rules to award a bloated $2.7 million consulting contract to the COO’s former employer while keeping key portions of the bidding documents secret from the public, Missouri taxpayers should demand action to prevent the disgraced former governor’s cronies from further raiding the state treasury.”
Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, is a member of the House budget committee. She said on Twitter Sunday that the situation has played out "exactly as we said it would in the budget hearings."
"A COO instead of a governor to find efficiencies," she wrote. "Then we pay an outside firm to find efficiencies. And surprise, it happens to be the COO's old firm."
One of the companies that lost out on the contract is also calling for it to be rescinded and rebid, and the attorney general's office is questioning the legality of McKinsey’s bid containing redacted information.
Parson’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
