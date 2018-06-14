Parkland survivors will appear at gun control rally in Yoder's district next week

Survivors of the Parkland shooting will appear at a rally in Kansas City, Kan., next week as part of an effort to mobilize young voters in support of gun control ahead of the 2018 mid-term elections.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. Monday at the Reardon Convention Center and was organized by the March For Our Lives, a national student-led group formed by survivors of February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which claimed 17 lives.

“We are excited to welcome three Marjory Stoneman Douglas students to Kansas City, Kansas,” said Rachel Gonzalez, a March For Our Lives organizer in Kansas City. “We share their goals and want to help spread their message to save lives.”

The names of the Parkland students who will be appearing at the rally have not yet been disclosed.

The event is one of 50 planned across the country with a primary focus on battleground districts, such as Kansas’ 3rd congressional district.

The students involved with the March for Our Lives in the Kansas City area have repeatedly criticized U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, the Overland Park Republican seeking re-election in the district where the rally will take place.

Students from Johnson and Wyandotte Counties previously organized a town hall in April for candidates in the 3rd congressional district. Yoder did not attend the event and cardboard cutout was used in his place.

Yoder organized a roundtable to discuss school safety last month, which two of the local March For Our Lives organizers attended. Yoder's campaign did not immediately comment on the planned rally.