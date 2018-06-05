Missouri food stamps often used out of state or spent by non-cardholders, audit finds

A lack of oversight and proper investigation is to blame for millions of dollars of questionable transactions in Missouri's food assistance program administered by the Department of Social Services, according to a report from state auditor Nicole Galloway.
Most of the questionable transactions came from people using their benefits outside of the state, Galloway’s report said. Auditors identified $16 million in purchases that were made outside of Missouri for at least 90 consecutive days, and 39 people who used their benefit cards outside of the state for over 700 days. Many of the cases, however, were not investigated in a timely manner or at all, the report found.
"This audit found hundreds of thousands of (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) transactions that raised red flags, but were not seriously investigated by the Department of Social Services," Galloway said in a press release. "Misuse or abuse of these benefits means that taxpayer dollars are wasted and resources are not going to Missouri families in need."
Another key finding showed Missouri residents receiving food assistance benefits while either incarcerated or after passing away. According to the state’s report, 3,668 food purchases were made by another person over a month after the cardholder had died. In 2,358 of the cases, purchases were made even though the cardholder was jailed for at least a portion of the period reviewed by the auditor’s office.
In Fiscal Year 2016, SNAP provided nearly $1.2 billion in benefits to a monthly average of 810,690 Missouri residents, according to a January 2018 report from the Department of Agriculture.
Galloway’s office recommended improving the data quality and accuracy within the DSS, the state agency that administers the program. Data with food transactions is often incomplete, the press release said, which makes it difficult to manage and find fraudulent purchases.
Galloway is scheduled to hold a news conference in Kansas City this afternoon to discuss the audit’s complete findings.
Comments