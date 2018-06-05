KC bus agency's new policy of secrecy could make JoCo pull out of RideKC service

It took 33 years for the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority to regain the trust of Johnson County officials, who in late 2014 finally allowed the ATA to once again run that county's bus system as part of the rebranded RideKC.
Now that relationship is threatened by a new ATA policy that The Star first reported on last week.
If there is a parting, it could mean a return to cumbersome commutes for suburban riders who have come to enjoy the benefits of a seamless metro bus system with unified fare prices and convenient connections that didn't always exist before the merger.
The policy in question exempts the ATA from the open records laws of Missouri and Kansas. Its existence came to the fore when the authority denied The Star's request for details of a six-figure settlement that the ATA paid out to a whistle blower in exchange for him dropping a lawsuit and not speaking publicly about the allegations in the suit.
The lack of transparency upset Johnson County officials, who have long been skeptical about how governmental institutions across the state line spend their money.
If that new policy isn't changed, Johnson County just might go it alone again, County Commissioner Mike Brown announced on his Facebook page Monday and again over the phone Tuesday morning.
"They will either become fully transparent with Kansas money, Johnson County money, or there will be no more Johnson County money or Kansas money, if I have anything to do about it," Brown told The Star.
Brown is only one member on Johnson County's seven-person governing board, but he isn't alone. Chairman Ed Eilert and two other commissioners said Tuesday that they, too, are concerned about the ATA policy, which allows a taxpayer-funded agency to deny requests for information about the use of tax dollars that would otherwise be matters of public record in both states served by RideKC.
"I think we are all concerned," Eilert said. "And so we are trying to understand why, and what the solution would be."
To that end, bus system CEO Robbie Makinen and other ATA officials were set to meet Tuesday afternoon with Eilert, commissioner Jim Allen and two county administrators.
Allen, who is Johnson County's representative on the ATA board, said he was hopeful that something can be worked out to allay his concerns and those of his colleagues on the commission.
Allen's predecessor on the ATA board, Johnson County Commissioner Steve Klika, was out of town and won't be at the meeting. But Klika said it would be a shame for the transportation authority to let this issue ruin the good will built over the three years since the county entrusted the ATA with the county's bus system, formerly known as The Jo.
"They've got to get this fixed," he said.
The issue came to light last month when the authority refused The Star's request to disclose how much it spent in 2017 to settle a lawsuit filed by the ATA's former human resource officer, Jimmy Fight.
Fight had alleged Makinen fired him in August 2016 for insisting that the FBI or some other outside agency be brought into investigate thefts of parts, tools and scrap material by ATA employees.
His lawsuit alleging wrongful termination was settled in February 2017 for an undisclosed amount. Under the open records laws in Kansas and Missouri, that dollar amount would be a matter of public record.
The ATA is headquartered in Kansas City. Prior to January, it was the agency's policy to comply with the Missouri Sunshine Law, which compels local and state agencies to discuss most business in public and promptly comply with requests for most documents in their possession.
But at a meeting on Jan. 24, the ATA adopted a new stance, saying that while it would be "guided by" the open records and open meetings laws in both Missouri and Kansas, it was not subject to them.
The policy states that the KCATA may withhold records and close meetings at its discretion and face no penalty for doing so.
Allen was at the meeting, his first after replacing Klika, when the transit board voted for the new non-disclosure policy on the consent agenda. He said he abstained from voting because he had not been briefed on those items.
The policy change was based on the advice of ATA's lawyers, who said the agency didn't have to play by the same rules as other local government because it was created by a bi-state compact between Missouri and Kansas, which was approved by Congress 50 years ago.
That position relied on a 2008 federal court ruling, which held that the St. Louis transit agency, Bi-State Development, was exempt from the Sunshine Law because the other partner in its state compact, Illinois, had not agreed that Bi-State would be subject to the laws of Missouri.
But while the ATA may be correct in its legal interpretation of the law, the new policy won't fly politically, said Brown, who has been hearing from many constituents since The Star's story broke.
"There is a general distrust of what goes on in Kansas City, Missouri, with money and how they manage things," he said.
And that skepticism isn't confined to Brown and the people in southwest Johnson County that he represents.
Sheila Styron , a blindness/low vision specialist at the Whole Person, an advocacy group for people with disabilities, said the ATA's assertion that it does not have to tell taxpayers everything it does with their money "causes me to wonder if there are other financial transactions or hidden practices that limit funding for regular and paratransit services."
The ATA is overseen by a 10-member board of commissioners, five from Kansas and five from Missouri.
ATA spokeswoman Cindy Baker said only Johnson County has raised concerns about the records policy allowing the agency to keep documents secret, but intends to contact jurisdictions and get their views.
"We'll be explaining our position and hope to help them understand where the board was coming from," she said.
That goes both ways. Eilert noted that Johnson County's memorandum of understanding with the ATA requires the transit agency to follow all Kansas laws.
"So as far as Johnson County's participation or local tax dollars, they have to again follow all Kansas laws pertaining to open meeting requirements," Eilert said.
