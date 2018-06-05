Arthur, Corlew face off in Missouri special election days after Greitens' resignation

Republicans won’t risk losing control of the Missouri Senate Tuesday, but if Democratic Rep. Lauren Arthur pulls off a victory in a Northland special election it could signal the GOP’s grasp on Jefferson City has weakened.
Arthur, a former teacher from Kansas City, jumped out to an early lead over Republican Rep. Kevin Corlew in the special election forMissouri's 17th Senate district with 62.7 percent of the vote after the first 13 of 61 precincts had reported around 7:50 p.m.
The election is to fill the seat vacated when former Sen. Ryan Silvey, a Republican, joined the state’s public service commission after five years in the Senate.
Both candidates have served in the Missouri House since 2015.
Arthur has focused her campaign on labor rights and combating inequality.
“During my four years in Jefferson City, I have seen that the priorities of corporations and billionaires go to the top of the list and it’s to the detriment of everyone else,” she said last week.
Corlew, an attorney and former member of the North Kansas City school board, has touted his record of bipartisanship in Jefferson City.
“I am a truly independent voice for the Northland,” he said last week. “I think that I have the proven track record to do that. There are significant issues where I’ve been willing to cross party lines.”
Republicans currently control 24 of the 34 seats in the Missouri Senate, not including the seat Silvey vacated in January.
Silvey won re-election in 2016 by more than 20-point margin, but the special election to replace him has taken place as the state’s Republican Party has had to grapple with the fallout from former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ multiple scandals and resignation only days before voters went to the polls.
Corlew has downplayed the importance of Greitens to the race and has said that voters are more interested in issues such as education and infrastructure.
“We’re cautiously optimistic,” said Sam Cooper, the executive director of the Missouri Republican Party. “It’s a special election in the middle of June, so it really just comes to turning folks out. It’s a tough district.”
President Donald Trump won the district in 2016, but Cooper noted that Democrat Jason Kander won the district in the U.S. Senate race by 11 points. “It’s not an overly Republican-leaning district,” he said.
Cooper warned against extrapolating any predictions for the party’s chances in November when it will seek to oust U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., from the U.S. Senate and retain its supermajority in the Missouri House.
Both candidates’ campaigns have spent thousands on television ads. Arthur’s campaign spent more than $120,000 on TV ads in the final week of the race alone, according to FCC records.
Corlew’s official campaign has lagged in TV spending, but he’s benefited from spending by the Missouri Senate Campaign Committee that has spent tens of thousands on ads attacking Arthur.
Both Corlew and Arthur have touted their education backgrounds as they’ve sought the seat. They’ve clashed on tax policy and abortion rights.
Arthur’s aunt, Barbara Nemechek, greeted voters outside of the Kansas City North Community Center Tuesday and urged them to vote for her niece.
“Even if she weren’t my niece, I’d still think she’s a better candidate,” said Nemechek, who works as a teacher on the other side of the state line in the Shawnee Mission School District.
Doug Scheffner, a 68-year-old retired police officer from Kansas City, cited his frustration with the Republican Party nationally as his reason for supporting Arthur.
“It’s not the Republican Party I once knew,” he said.
