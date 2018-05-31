Here are details on the swearing-in of Mike Parson, Missouri's next governor

Mike Parson will be sworn in as Missouri's 57th governor in a private ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Friday in his Capitol office.
Parson, a Republican elected in 2016 to serve as lieutenant governor, will attend a private prayer service at 4 p.m. Details on a public reception following his swearing in will be announced later, his office said Thursday.
Gov. Eric Greitens announced on Tuesday that he would resign effective 5 p.m. Friday. He was facing a felony charge in St. Louis and a push for impeachment in the Missouri General Assembly. His official letter of resignation has not yet been received by the Missouri secretary of state.
Parson's office announced yesterday that he's been focused on a "non-stop series of meetings and phone calls" with legislative leaders, members of Greitens' Cabinet and other elected officials. Thursday he was scheduled to receive a briefing from the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s State Emergency Management Agency.
"“We are taking every step and working around the clock to ensure Missouri state government does not miss a beat throughout this transition," Parson said in a statement. "My commitment to all Missourians is to listen to them and work together to advance the interests of our great state."
Parson grew up on a farm in rural southwest Missouri and has held elected office since 1993, including 12 years as Polk County sheriff and 11 years in the Missouri General Assembly.
Comments