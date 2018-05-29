'Overkill' or 'great connector'? Thoughts along 63rd Street on renaming it for MLK

African-Americans who remember a segregated Kansas City called it Watermelon Hill — the one section of Swope Park that wasn't off-limits.

"The only way you got into Watermelon Hill was 63rd Street," said Eric Wesson, editor of The Call.

Wesson believes there's a resonance to the seven-mile route, which runs east-west through the heart of a still-divided city, from Raytown to State Line Road.

Renaming it Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, he said, would send a message of connection, linking neighborhoods black and white, prosperous and struggling.

"Going across places that were traditionally segregated from people of color. That would be something symbolic and in favor of what his message really was," said Wesson, one of 11 community leaders appointed to a panel by Mayor Sly James to recommend how best to honor the martyred civil rights leader.

Sixty-third Street is one of the options to emerge from a complicated, politically fraught citywide conversation. It was the secondary choice of the mayoral panel, which reported on May 20 that a majority favored the renaming of Kansas City International Airport.

James unexpectedly put his own stamp on the group's recommendation at a press conference last week, insisting that only the planned new terminal, not the airport proper, could be named for King.

It wasn't what many supporters of the idea had in mind. James cited concerns about marketing an airport without "Kansas City" in the name. He also said securing federal approval for the change would be difficult, a claim not supported by the Federal Aviation Administration, or the experience of other recently renamed airports.

At the same time, a coalition of east side clergy, contending that King's name belongs in a historically and predominantly black community, are gathering signatures to put The Paseo to a vote on the November ballot.

Even panel members with other first choices acknowledge the symbolic power of 63rd Street.