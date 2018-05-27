Huge trees, property values at stake in fight over OP's far-off plan for a 4-lane road

SHARE COPY LINK Some homeowners are upset that they will likely lose property to make way for Quivira Road improvements in southern Overland Park. City officials say growth justifies a 2-lane improved road now and preparations for a 4-lane road in the future. Tammy Ljungblad

