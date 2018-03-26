Gov. Eric Greitens
Gov. Eric Greitens File
Gov. Eric Greitens File

Government & Politics

Judge rejects Greitens’ request, says jury will decide case against Missouri governor

By The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 12:54 PM

ST. LOUIS

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ request that a judge, not a jury, determine his fate in a criminal case has been rejected.

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison denied the request for a bench trial after a hearing Monday.

Greitens was indicted in February on felony fourth-degree invasion of privacy for allegedly taking an unauthorized partially nude photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015, before he was elected. Greitens has admitted to the affair but denied criminal wrongdoing, accusing Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of a politically motivated investigation.

Greitens’ attorneys had sought the bench trial, citing the high amount of publicity the case has received, but the prosecution objected.

Greitens’ trial is set for May 14.

A St. Louis grand jury on Feb. 22 indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens with a felony charge of invasion of privacy. The charge stems from a 2015 affair and allegations that Greitens took a partially nude photograph of the woman and threatened to r Allison Long and Jason HancockThe Kansas City Star



Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  