U.S. policy leads to ‘astounding’ drop in number of refugees in KC, pulls family apart

Abdi Hersi, 68, a Somali refugee, arrived in Kansas City with his wife and seven of his children in March 2017. His two eldest children are still in Africa. With the changes in U.S. refugee policies, Abdi wonders if he will ever see them again. Shelly Yang