Hawley says he'd go to court to force Greitens to answer questions in charity probe

Attorney General Josh Hawley says he'd be willing to go to court to fight any assertion of executive privilege by Eric Greitens to get out of answering questions as part of an investigation into the governor’s use of the resources of a veteran’s charity for his 2016 campaign.

Hawley announced Friday that his office has issued 15 subpoenas as part of its investigation of The Mission Continues, a charity Greitens founded in 2007. He declined to lay out specifically who has received a subpoena, but said it includes the charity itself, its staff and former staff, the governor’s private company and its former staff, and Greitens’ campaign and its staff.

“This is a very active investigation, and it is progressing by the day,” Hawley said, later adding: “I would strongly counsel those who have or will receive a subpoena from this office to cooperate fully, to comply fully and promptly with this office’s subpoenas. Failure to do so is a separate criminal violation under Missouri statute.”

The attorney general’s investigators are also cooperating with St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and a special Missouri House committee, Hawley said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gardner is prosecuting Greitens on a felony charge of invasion of privacy, and the House committee is investigating whether the felony indictment should lead to impeachment proceedings.

The Star reported earlier this week that the circuit attorney and the House committee have expanded their inquiries to include The Mission Continues. Both have subpoenaed documents from charity.

Spokesmen for the governor's office and his legal defense team did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

Hawley has faced criticism over his office’s recent investigation of Greitens’ use of a secret texting app called Confide. The app deletes a text message after it has been read, raising concerns that it could be used to circumvent Missouri’s open records law.

Of 31 current members of the governor’s staff, 13 have been confirmed to have had Confide accounts associated with their private cell phones, including Greitens.

The attorney general’s investigation of Greitens’ use of Confide concluded last month with a determination that there was no evidence of wrongdoing, in part because there was no evidence. The attorney general’s office lacks subpoena power in Sunshine Law investigations, so the probe relied mostly on interviews with eight members of Greitens' staff.

The governor was not interviewed. The attorney general’s office says an interview wasn’t requested because it was believed Greitens would assert executive privilege, and without subpoena power the governor would prevail in court.

Democrats have argued executive privilege doesn't exist in Missouri law. Hawley disagrees.

Hawley said Friday that Greitens could try to assert executive privilege as part of his current investigation, but “we have subpoena power, and we are more than willing and ready to combat such an assertion.”

He later added that subpoena power gives the attorney general “the power to compel people to cooperate even if they don’t want to.”

“If we have issued a subpoena, and someone attempts to block it … the fact that we have subpoena power gives us a venue to go to court to challenge that, and we would do so,” he said.

The controversy surrounding The Mission Continues began in 2016, when The Associated Press obtained an Excel spreadsheet labeled “All donors $1K total and up — as of 5-7-14.”

The list included more than 500 names, along with email addresses and phone numbers, for individuals who had given at least $1,000 to the charity. Those included on the list had combined to give the charity roughly $4.7 million in contributions. It also had names and contact information for foundations that gave an additional $4 million and corporations that gave more than $20 million.

The spreadsheet’s properties showed it was created by an employee of The Mission Continues on May 6, 2014, shortly before Greitens stepped down as CEO. It was last saved 10 months later, on March 24, 2015, by a member of Greitens’ gubernatorial exploratory committee.

Donors who had previously given significant amounts to The Mission Continues gave Greitens nearly $2 million. Of the more than $525,000 Greitens raised during an initial two-month period of his campaign in early 2015, the AP found 85 percent came from donors who previously gave to The Mission Continues.

Experts in nonprofit law previously told The Star that if someone took the list from the charity without permission and used it for personal or political purposes, that could be considered theft or embezzlement. The Mission Continues has been adamant that it did not and would not authorize any outside entity — including the political campaign of its founder — to use its donor list.

Greitens initially denied that his campaign ever possessed the donor list. After a complaint was filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission, Greitens and his attorney signed a consent decree last year attesting that the list was given to his campaign in March 2015 as an in-kind donation from Daniel Laub, his campaign manager.

Additionally, New York Times reporter Ben Casselman has said that after he donated to The Mission Continues in 2012, he began getting campaign-related emails from Greitens. His experience is similar to that of another source who provided The Star emails showing he’d signed up for email updates from The Mission Continues in 2010, and then began getting fund-raising emails from the Greitens campaign in 2015.

Laura L'Esperance, a spokeswoman for The Mission Continues, told The Star earlier this week that the charity is cooperating with all document requests. She reiterated the charity's long-stated position that The Mission Continues did not and would not “authorize use of any materials or resources for the governor’s campaign.”

Hawley couldn't comment on the timeline of his investigation.

Missouri Democrats were quick to criticize Hawley's public statements, saying the attorney general and frontrunner for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination was simply trying to distract "from his botched Confide investigation," said Missouri Democratic Party Deputy Communications Director Brooke Goren.

"It's clear Hawley is just trying to cover his tracks," Goren said, "as he continues to enable the corruption in Jefferson City."