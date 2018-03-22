McCaskill backed Pompeo for CIA. She’s not sure she’ll back him as secretary of state

Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill was one of 14 Democrats who voted to confirm President Donald Trump’s nomination of Mike Pompeo as CIA director in January 2017.

Now she’s not sure she’ll support the former congressman from Wichita as Trump's secretary of state.

“I’m still looking at that,” the Democratic senator told Missouri reporters Wednesday. “They’re different jobs and they have a much different role. One is running an agency that has a very clear definition of what its job is as it relates to national security. The other is much broader in terms of policy considerations that are represented on behalf of our country.”

Liberal activist groups are pressuring Senate Democrats to block Pompeo’s nomination.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

McCaskill said she’s “taking a look at it” but she hasn’t made up her mind yet.

Last year, McCaskill said, she examined Pompeo’s record as it related to the job of running the CIA and determined that he was qualified and had a working knowledge of the subject matter.

SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump says he has "total confidence" in Mike Pompeo, his new pick for Secretary of State. Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday, saying he would nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him. The Associated Press

“Now I need to look at his record in the context of what he would be doing as secretary of state, and we’re going to give that a close look and I’ll have to decide whether or not he is qualified,” she said.

“What I’m most worried about our foreign policy is a lack of consistency and a lack of reliability as it relates to reassuring our allies that we are still here, that we are still with them that we still support them and want them to be our allies. So I want to look at his record through that prism before I make a decision.”

McCaskill has supported 74 of Trump's executive and judicial nominees so far, while opposing 32. She missed five votes.