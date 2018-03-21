Kobach names Wichita businessman as running mate

Republican governor candidate Kris Kobach on Wednesday tabbed Wichita oil magnate Wink Hartman as his running mate.

Kobach, the secretary of state, said that as lieutenant governor, Hartman would serve as an auditor of state government, relying on his background in business.

Hartman endorsed Kobach in February after ending his own campaign for governor.

Kobach and Hartman are scheduled to make a series of appearances across the state on Wednesday, a day after a federal court contempt hearing for Kobach in Kansas City, Kan.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The contempt hearing followed a trial on voting rights in Kansas. The judge has not ruled on either matter.