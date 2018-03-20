Federal judge scolds Kobach for violating her trust at contempt hearing

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach could be facing a contempt order from a federal court after a judge in Kansas City, Kan., tore into the Kansas Republican about repeatedly skirting her orders.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson chastised Kobach, a candidate for governor, at a contempt hearing Tuesday for suggesting that her previous orders in a federal case that has dragged on for several years have left any room for ambiguity.

"I've had to police this over and over and over again,” Robinson said with frustration.

Robinson ordered Kobach in 2016 to fully register thousands of Kansas voters who had registered at the DMV but had failed to provide proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, as required by a Kansas law that Kobach crafted.

“The real question is why has the secretary of state not complied with it until he's called on it. ... There's been no change of rules. There's been no ambiguity,” Robinson said.

Her preliminary order, which was issued in 2016, remains in effect while the litigation continues.

She scolded Kobach for initially informing these voters that they were only registered for the 2016 election and for failing to ensure that they receive the same postcard notifications about their registration as other voters.

Robinson told Kobach during a 2016 telephone conference that she would hold him responsible for directing counties to send out these postcards. He promised to do his best and narrowly dodged a contempt hearing in 2016 because of this agreement.

"I honored and trusted what you told me, Mr. Kobach,” Robinson said Tuesday.

Kobach said that his office made a good-faith effort to comply with the judge’s previous instructions but that he was limited because he does not directly control county election offices.

"The county officials are not my agents," he said. "We ask them to do things. We plead with them to do things. But sometimes we are frustrated.”

Kobach said at one point that he can only require county election officials to follow the law, prompting the judge to cut him off.

“This is the law,” she said, reminding him that her order carries the full weight of the law.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing plaintiffs in the case, filed a motion asking the judge to hold Kobach in contempt and impose sanctions in January for failing to send the postcard notices and failing to update the state’s election manual.

Neil Steiner, a New York attorney working on the ACLU’s team, grilled Bryan Caskey, the state’s director of elections, about whether Kobach’s office had instructed counties to send the postcards to voters covered by Robinson’s order.

Caskey confirmed that he never sent written instructions explicitly telling counties to send out postcards. He said it was discussed on an October 2016 conference call with county election officials.

Kobach contended that some county election officials had misinterpreted an email from Caskey and failed to send out the postcards.

Caskey testified that Douglas County, Shawnee County and Riley County failed to send out the postcards, but that Sedgwick County’s election commissioner has told him he she did send out the postcards.

Caskey said he had no knowledge on whether Johnson County, the state’s most populous county, sent postcard notices to the voters affected by the order.