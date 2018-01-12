Woman at center of the Greitens scandal asks for privacy in first public statement

More Videos 1:58 Trump denies offensive comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks Pause 0:36 Scammers promote fake crab-and-chowder festival in Kansas City 2:47 Gun control is woefully out of balance, says Lenexa gun owner 1:51 'The loss is indescribable': Mother gives statement about her sheriff's deputy son 0:36 Watch man slip and slide down his driveway on ice 0:38 Bill Self: K-State is Jayhawks’ biggest rival 0:42 Confession to an affair, but denial of blackmail allegations 1:12 Neighborhood taproom adds to East 63rd Street revitalization 3:28 Mother of man shot by police speaks out 1:25 Flu spike hits hospitals amid IV bag shortage Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Listen to woman describe her interactions with Gov. Eric Greitens The allegations surfaced shortly after the governor delivered his annual State of the State address. Audio from The Associated Press. The allegations surfaced shortly after the governor delivered his annual State of the State address. Audio from The Associated Press. Neil Nakahodo and Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

