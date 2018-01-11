Greitens’ office insists it’s cooperating with AG’s inquiry into secret texting app

More Videos 0:42 Confession to an affair, but denial of blackmail allegations Pause 0:32 Watch: Prius tries to outrun flash flooding coming down hill in Burbank, Ca. 2:11 Sisters put meat on the table with their guns 1:03 Take a peek inside urban Target stores 2:33 Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen 0:48 Nest eggs crack at DST Systems? 0:27 Freezing rain begins to build in Kansas City 1:03 Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warm up for his NFL debut 2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know' 3:04 Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How an app on Gov. Greitens' phone makes a paper trail impossible With Confide, messages can’t be saved, so it’s impossible to know whether Gov. Eric Greitens and his senior staff are using it to conduct state business out of the public eye. With Confide, messages can’t be saved, so it’s impossible to know whether Gov. Eric Greitens and his senior staff are using it to conduct state business out of the public eye. Leah Becerra, Jason Hancock and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

