Kobach lags behind Colyer, others in fundraising for governor’s race

Secretary of State Kris Kobach is lagging behind Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer and several other candidates in the race to become governor of Kansas.
Colyer who posted the strongest donor support, according to campaign financial reports. Other candidates reported larger totals, but they depended on money they lent or gave to their own campaign.
The figures released this week, for 2017, came from the first significant finance reports of the campaign cycle.
Colyer had $632,000 in contributions. Kobach, who benefited from a November campaign fundraising event with President Donald Trump’s oldest son, reported $355,000 in the same category.
“It’s humiliating” for Kobach, said Patrick Miller, a political scientist at the University of Kansas. “...In terms of expectations, it’s embarrassing.”
Kobach was largely seen as the GOP frontrunner. But he has faced controversy throughout his tenure, including in the last year for his ties to President Trump, his support of Trump’s unproven claim that millions voted illegally in the 2016 election, and his leadership of a voter fraud commission created, and recently disbanded, by Trump.
Neither Kobach nor his spokeswoman responded immediately to a phone call Thursday morning.
A handful of other Republicans also posted sizable numbers, though they appeared to have either given or lent large sums to their own campaigns.
Other contenders were unable to match some of the leaders in the Republican field.
Independent Greg Orman reported better fundraising numbers than any single candidate in the Democratic field, with almost $453,000.
Josh Svaty, a former lawmaker and state secretary of agriculture, led the Democratic field with a reported $192,545 in fundraising. Svaty announced his run in May.
“We have a Democratic primary for the first time in decades,” Svaty said in a statement. “And we have to nominate the Democrat who can compete and win across the entire state."
State Sen. Laura Kelly, a Topeka Democrat, who had just over two weeks to raise money in the period after announcing her campaign in late December, reported $155,691. Her contributions included $2,000 from former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius.
“I’m very pleased,” Kelly said. “The response that we got in a total of eight days that we had to actually make phone calls was incredible.”
Other Democratic hopefuls who had announced campaigns far earlier than Kelly, including House Minority Leader Jim Ward, found less success. Ward raised $90,534, according to his report. He has been in the race since August.
Republican oil magnate Wink Hartman reported contributions of $1.8 million, the highest in the field, but $1.685 million came from loans.
“Hartman added $1.65 million in personal funds to run in the Republican primary free of the influence and corruption of special interests and dark money groups,” a release from his campaign said this week.
Former state Rep. Mark Hutton, a Republican, reported contributions of more than $581,000, though his report showed he donated $200,000 to his own campaign.
Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer noted more than $713,000 in contributions, though more than $285,000 came from loans he made to his own campaign.
And former state Sen. Jim Barnett, a Topeka Republican, reported more than $564,000 in contributions, but that figure included two personal loans totaling $505,000.
There are roughly 20 candidates running to become governor this year. The field ranges from experienced politicians like Colyer, Kobach and Kelly to teenagers, who announced campaigns after noticing Kansas has no age requirement to run for the state’s high office.
While control of the Kansas Senate is not in play during the 2018 election cycle, every seat in the Kansas House also will be on the ballot.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388
