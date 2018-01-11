New family-friendly libraries coming to Shawnee and Lenexa. What’s next?

More Videos 3:00 Gov. Eric Greitens called for tax cuts at State of the State speech Pause 2:44 His father was killed with a gun, now they are his hobby 1:50 15 things to look forward to on 'Grown-ish' 1:45 Hip, cool, travel trailer? Check out the Terry Classic 1:45 Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 3:04 Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 8:20 Mizzou's Jontay Porter is a smart player 1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:58 Meet Cerner’s cew Chairman & CEO, Brent Shafer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Tour Johnson County’s 'library of the future' Johnson County is building its first brand new library since 1999, in western Shawnee. The Monticello branch opens later this fall. Lenexa gets a new library in 2019 and more are planned in Overland Park, Prairie Village and Merriam. Johnson County is building its first brand new library since 1999, in western Shawnee. The Monticello branch opens later this fall. Lenexa gets a new library in 2019 and more are planned in Overland Park, Prairie Village and Merriam. Animated video from Clark Emerson Partners. Video by Tammy Ljungblad. The Kansas City Star

