5 things to know about KCI's new nonstop transatlantic flight For the first time ever, KCI gets a nonstop transatlantic flight. Icelandair agreed to a seasonal nonstop flight from KCI to Iceland’s capitol, Reykjavik. For the first time ever, KCI gets a nonstop transatlantic flight. Icelandair agreed to a seasonal nonstop flight from KCI to Iceland’s capitol, Reykjavik. Neil Nakahodo and Steve Vockrodt The Kansas City Star

