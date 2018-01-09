Crime-ridden Overland Park site in the eyes of developer with a solution

The Overland Park Planning Commission has given its blessing to a hotel and commercial development that would replace two shuttered motels just northwest of Metcalf Avenue and Shawnee Mission Parkway.
“This is one of the most troubled sites in Overland Park,” development attorney Korb Maxwell told the Planning Commission on Monday. He said the developer, Sky Real Estate LLC, plans to bring a “bright new future” to the 5-acre site with a $30 million commercial project, including a four-story, 90-room hotel.
Commissioner Michael Flanagan agreed that “this is one of the key intersections in Overland Park,” and that the site was long overdue for improvements. The Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of a rezoning and a special-use permit to allow the Metcalf Crossing mixed-use project, including a storage facility, retail development and the hotel.
There was no public opposition at Monday’s plan commission meeting. The proposal is scheduled for City Council consideration on Feb. 5.
The developer would demolish the closed Ramada Overland Park and the adjacent Knights Inn Overland Park, just northwest of one of Overland Park’s busiest intersections, Shawnee Mission Parkway and Metcalf Avenue. In recent years those properties had reportedly been magnets for crime and other complaints, and the City Council last year rescinded the special use permit for the property.
Maxwell said the new hotel would be a first-rate branded, flagged property that will cater to Overland Park’s visitors.
The proposal also calls for a three-story, 76,500-square-foot storage facility and three restaurant/retail buildings totaling 22,000-square-feet.
Overland Park planners said they will continue to work with the developer on a final development plan to ensure that drive-thrus and parking areas along the public streets are screened with walls or landscaping.
Maxwell added that the developer will work to mitigate impacts on nearby residential areas. But he said that the storage facility is what makes the entire project financially feasible and noted, “Any new development on this site is greatly welcomed” by the surrounding neighborhoods.
The developer will be requesting incentives including tax-increment financing and a community improvement district, which will require additional public hearings and city council approval.
If all goes as planned, Maxwell said construction could possibly start in late summer.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
