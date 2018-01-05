‘Eric Greitens is a jerk,’ or so says new T-shirt about Missouri governor

Missouri’s governor is a jerk, according to an apparel company that often makes political statements.
The new T-shirt proclaims, “ERIC GREITENS IS A JERK.”
The company, Raygun, cites the vote by the Missouri Board of Education forcing out the former commissioner, Margie Vandeven, at the bidding of Greitens.
It also points to Greitens’ use of a secretive messaging app, Confide, that erases correspondence after it’s been read.
“Greitens, who is a massive jerk, and his staff take secrecy to a whole new level, using a messaging app that deletes all communication, in possible violation of open records laws — forcing an investigation by the state’s attorney general.”
Greitens’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The shirt is available in navy for $23.
