In showdown vote, Greitens fails to force firing of Missouri education commissioner

Missouri’s education commissioner survived a vote Tuesday by the state Board of Education to fire her at the behest of Gov. Eric Greitens.

The board voted 4-4 on the firing, meaning Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven keeps her job — at least for now. The education board is to meet again on Dec. 1.

Greitens has tried for months to appoint enough people to the board to oust Vandeven and replace her with a longtime advocate for charter school expansion.

On Monday, Greitens rescinded an appointment that he’d made to the board after that appointee, John T. Sumners, said he would not vote to fire Vandeven. The governor, in a last-minute effort to tilt the board’s vote, made another appointment to replace Sumners on Tuesday, before the board began meeting in a closed session to decided Vandeven’s future.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jennifer Edwards of Springfield, president and co-founder of Decoding Dyslexia Missouri, was appointed to replace Sumners.

Sumners said that when he was appointed by the governor in October, “it was pretty well understood that one of our jobs would be to replace the current commissioner.”

But after talking with deputy education commissioners and other education leaders across the state, Sumners said he learned that Vandeven is very popular among school district leaders and had surrounded herself with “good people” whom he did not want to see lost in the shuffle.

The board is made up of eight members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. With today’s new appointment of Edwards, five members are Greitens appointees, although they still need approval from the Senate when it returns for the 2018 session in January.

The three other members of the board who were not appointed by Greitens — board President Charlie Shields, Victor Lenz and Michael Jones — have opposed the firing.

Greitens had pledged during his campaign for governor to support charter school expansion and education savings accounts. During his 2016 campaign, he accepted more than $370,000 from some of the country’s top school-choice proponents, including Betsy DeVos, now the U.S. education secretary.

In an announcement of her appointment, Edwards said she applied to be on the board “because I am worried about the downward trend in student readiness for college, and the fact that many kids with special needs are not being properly addressed in public schools.”

Edwards earned her bachelor’s degree in international business management from Missouri State University.