Lawsuit alleges Gov. Greitens conspired to violate Missouri open records laws

More Videos 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 Pause 2:06 Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures 3:10 Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 2:46 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 6:09 Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 0:27 Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special' 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 1:55 What's behind Mizzou football team's big turnaround? 1:57 KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year 1:23 Ranking the Royals who'd net the most return in a trade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How an app on Gov. Greitens' phone makes a paper trail impossible With Confide, messages can’t be saved, so it’s impossible to know whether Gov. Eric Greitens and his senior staff are using it to conduct state business out of the public eye. With Confide, messages can’t be saved, so it’s impossible to know whether Gov. Eric Greitens and his senior staff are using it to conduct state business out of the public eye. Leah Becerra, Jason Hancock and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

With Confide, messages can’t be saved, so it’s impossible to know whether Gov. Eric Greitens and his senior staff are using it to conduct state business out of the public eye. Leah Becerra, Jason Hancock and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star