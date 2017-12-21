After attempt to cut Edgemoor from KCI deal, KC Council votes 12-1 to resume talks

More Videos 1:09 Frank White's finances Pause 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 1:08 Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 2:12 Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols 0:54 Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 1:32 Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more 1:57 U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine 1:26 Threats by President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un leave citizens concerned Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

KC Airport Committee advances resolution giving more time to negotiate with Edgemoor KC Council members wrangled Thursday over how to get the KCI development back on track. Councilman Lee Barnes wanted to end talks with Edgemoor but Mayor Sly James and other favored continuing work on an agreement with Edgemoor. KC Council members wrangled Thursday over how to get the KCI development back on track. Councilman Lee Barnes wanted to end talks with Edgemoor but Mayor Sly James and other favored continuing work on an agreement with Edgemoor. John Sleezer and Lynn Horsley The Kansas City Star

KC Council members wrangled Thursday over how to get the KCI development back on track. Councilman Lee Barnes wanted to end talks with Edgemoor but Mayor Sly James and other favored continuing work on an agreement with Edgemoor. John Sleezer and Lynn Horsley The Kansas City Star