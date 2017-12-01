Greitens puts former Raytown alderman on embattled state education board

Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed a former Raytown alderman to the Missouri Board of Education in another move to oust the state’s top education official.
Greitens, in a letter dated Thursday, appointed Eric Teeman to the board. The letter was released Friday morning, minutes before the board met.
The board is expected to consider, in a closed session, whether to fire Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven.
Teeman, who resigned last month from the Raytown Board of Aldermen, replaced Claudia Onate Greim of Kansas City. She resigned Thursday.
Greim said in her resignation letter that she left the state board because she was uncomfortable with the process to fill the board and oust Vandeven. Greim said a change of leadership requires thoughtful and independent study.
Greitens reportedly wants to replace Vandeven with a proponent of charter school expansion. Losing Greim on the board meant Greitens needed to make a quick appointment to get someone who would provide the fifth vote needed to oust the commissioner.
Greim went against the governor’s wishes at the board’s meeting on Nov. 21, when she joined with three board members appointed by former Gov. Jay Nixon in opposing the ouster of Vandeven. The 4-4 vote left her as commissioner.
Greitens has now appointed 10 people to the eight-member board of education: One was ineligible and withdrew; one refused the appointment; two were withdrawn by the governor; one resigned; and five are now on the board.
Some of the Greiten appointees have said it was made clear that one of their first duties would be to fire Vandeven.
Greitens has appointed three people to one seat since August.
First, he appointed Melissa Gelner of Springfield. He removed her from the board in September. She later voiced concerns about the plan to oust Vandeven.
In October, Greitens appointed John T. Sumners of Joplin. Greitens rescinded that appointment on Nov. 20, after Sumners said he would not vote to fire Vandeven.
The next day, in a last-minute effort to tilt the board’s vote, the governor appointed Jennifer Edwards of Springfield to replace Sumners just before the board’s meeting began.
Thursday night, a Cole County circuit judge ruled against an effort by Sumners to keep his seat on the board.
Sumners had argued the governor didn’t follow state laws to remove him and asked Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem to block Edwards from voting on the board. But Beetem ruled against the temporary restraining order Sumners asked for, saying it’s up to the state attorney general, a prosecutor or circuit attorney to seek Edwards’ removal from the board.
Greitens’ spokesman Parker Briden in a statement called the decision “a win for teachers and students.”
A second lawsuit, filed last week by a Springfield teacher, also was denied. That lawsuit accused the state Board of Education of violating Missouri’s Sunshine Law.
Greitens had pledged during his campaign for governor in 2016 to support charter school expansion and education savings accounts. During the campaign, he accepted more than $370,000 from some of the country’s top school-choice proponents, including Betsy DeVos, now the U.S. education secretary.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
Jason Hancock: 573-634-3565, @J_Hancock
