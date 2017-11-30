Greitens appointee resigns from Missouri education board ahead of Friday meeting

Meddling by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has forced another change for the embattled Missouri Board of Education.
Late Thursday afternoon, Greitens appointee Claudia Onate Greim resigned from the board.
Her departure came after months of work by Greitens to fill the education board with a majority of his appointees to have them vote out Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven. Greitens reportedly wants to replace Vandeven with a proponent of charter school expansion.
Greitens appointed Greim along with four other members of the eight-member state board. Other Greiten appointees have said it was made clear that one of their first duties would be to fire Vandeven.
But then last Tuesday, Greim, of Kansas City, joined with three board members appointed by former Gov. Jay Nixon in opposing the firing. The 4-4 vote left Vandeven as commissioner.
In her resignation letter, Greim said a change of leaderships requires thoughtful and independent study. She wrote that she “cannot get comfortable” with the way the process is taking place, and she urged her successor to be steadfast.
Greim could not be reached for comment Thursday night.
Greitens had pledged during his campaign for governor in 2016 to support charter school expansion and education savings accounts. During the campaign, he accepted more than $370,000 from some of the country’s top school-choice proponents, including Betsy DeVos, now the U.S. education secretary.
Changes on the board have been going on for months.
Last Monday, Greitens rescinded his October appointment of John T. Sumners of Joplin after Sumners said he would not vote to fire Vandeven. The next day, in a last-minute effort to tilt the board’s vote, the governor appointed Jennifer Edwards of Springfield to replace Sumners just before the board’s meeting began.
In August, Greitens appointed Melissa Gelner of Springfield. In September, he removed her from the board after she voiced concerns about the plan to oust Vandeven.
Sumners was Gelner’s replacement.
Greim’s resignation came the day before another scheduled board meeting. Greitens could appoint a new member to the board before Friday’s meeting, possibly someone he thinks would provide the fifth vote needed to oust Vandeven.
In the meantime, it remains unclear who has claim to the board seat currently held by Edwards.
On Tuesday, Sumners, a retired pastor from Joplin, sued Greitens and the board, asking the court to declare him a board member and seeking an injunction ensuring his ability to participate on the board.
Sumners argues in his lawsuit that he had a right to a hearing and that there was never any charge that he wasn’t doing his job. He contends that his removal by Greitens was illegal.
A second suit was filed later that Tuesday afternoon by a Springfield teacher who contends that the board violated Missouri’s Sunshine Law. The suit says the board discussed and decided who should be allowed to vote on whether to fire Vandeven in an illegal closed-door session.
Decisions on the lawsuits are expected Friday morning.
The Star’s Jason Hancock contributed to this article.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
