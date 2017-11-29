Missouri candidate decries ‘floozy attacks’ on ‘legendary patriot’ Roy Moore

In a dramatic video, a U.S. Senate candidate from Missouri called Roy Moore a “legendary patriot who stands up and fights no matter what,” and he implied the reporting of sexual assault allegations against Moore could lead to the destruction of America.
Courtland Sykes — who recently moved to Missouri as he attempts to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat — released a 40-minute “mini-documentary” Tuesday in which he rails against the Washington Post, which reported sex assault allegations against Moore by several women. Sykes gave his “unequivocal support” to Moore, who is a U.S. Senate candidate in Alabama.
Moore’s accusers said they were pursued or sexually assaulted when they were teens and Moore was in his 30s. Leigh Corfman said she was 14 when a then-32-year-old Moore touched her over her clothing and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear, according to the Post.
Since the initial story, more women have come forward to accuse Moore. His pursuit of teenagers was an open secret in the Alabama community where Moore worked as a prosecutor, according to sources who spoke to the Post.
But Sykes, who linked immigration with violence in his campaign announcement video, vehemently defended Moore while maligning the Post.
“If the Washington Post has its way with Roy Moore in Alabama, then liberals win any election by liberal media lying, and fake news media returns to control politics in America with propaganda, with fake news like the floozy attacks, until conservative America ends or until America itself is finished,” Sykes said in the video. “And we’re not going to let that happen.”
A call to Sykes’ phone went straight to voicemail, which was full. A subsequent call revealed the number was no longer in service.
In the mini-documentary, Sykes also lauds Donald Trump.
“The fake media hate Roy Moore just as much as they hate President Trump,” he said.
He goes on to question the credibility of the allegations against Moore, calling them “floozy attacks” and an “invention” by the “Washington Post and its liberal helpers.”
In an interview with Sean Hannity, Moore said he “dated a lot of young ladies” but never without permission from their mothers.
At a campaign rally Monday, Moore denied knowing any of his accusers.
In response, Corfman wrote: “When you personally denounced me last night and called me slanderous names, I decided that I am done being silent. What you did to me when I was 14-years old should be revolting to every person of good morals. But now you are attacking my honesty and integrity. Where does your immorality end?”
Though Sykes made his stance apparent in the Moore scandal, his foray into Missouri politics is somewhat of a mystery, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, because of his unwillingness to reveal personal or professional information about himself.
He’s among several Republicans vying for the party nomination, including Attorney General Josh Hawley.
