Missouri candidate decries ‘floozy attacks’ on ‘legendary patriot’ Roy Moore

‘Moral Combat: Where Fake News Dies,’ official trailer released by Courtland Sykes, Senate candidate for Missouri Courtland Sykes — who recently moved to Missouri as he attempts to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat — released a 40-minute “mini-documentary” Tuesday in which he rails against the Washington Post, which reported sex assault allegations against Moore by several women. Sykes gave his “unequivocal support” to Moore, who is a Senate candidate in Alabama. Courtland Sykes — who recently moved to Missouri as he attempts to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat — released a 40-minute “mini-documentary” Tuesday in which he rails against the Washington Post, which reported sex assault allegations against Moore by several women. Sykes gave his “unequivocal support” to Moore, who is a Senate candidate in Alabama. Courtland Sykes

