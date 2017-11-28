Gov. Sam Brownback is awaiting a Senate confirmation hearing on his nomination to be President Donald Trump’s ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.
Gov. Sam Brownback is awaiting a Senate confirmation hearing on his nomination to be President Donald Trump's ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Government & Politics

Brownback heads to D.C. to meet with McConnell amid uncertainty about confirmation

By Lindsay Wise And Bryan Lowry

The Kansas City Star

November 28, 2017 04:06 PM

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Washington on Wednesday as the Kansas Republican inches toward leaving his state office for a federal post.

McConnell’s spokesman, David Popp, confirmed Tuesday that the meeting would take place but offered no other details. Likewise, Brownback’s office would not explain its purpose.

President Donald Trump in July nominated Brownback to serve as the next ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, but his confirmation process has moved slowly, with the governor poised to move into the final month of the year without a confirmation vote scheduled.

Brownback told reporters last week that he is hoping for a vote before Christmas. He has begun handing over some of his most important duties to Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, including the power to make Cabinet appointments and leadership over the state budget.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly advanced his nomination in October by an 11-10 vote after Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia raised concerns about Brownback’s record on LGBT rights.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback appeared Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as the nominee to be the U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Senate Foreign Relations Committee

The decision of when to bring Brownback to the full Senate is at McConnell’s discretion, said Sean Bartlett, a spokesman for Democrats on the Foreign Relations Committee.

“The ball’s in his court to move the nomination,” Bartlett said.

Democrats have indicated that they plan to force Republicans to take extra procedural steps to confirm Brownback, which could delay a vote until next year. The Senate’s packed schedule, which includes a push for tax cuts and a slew of creeping budgetary deadlines, could also complicate how quickly Brownback gets a confirmation vote.

Republican Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran of Kansas will join Brownback for his meeting with McConnell, their offices confirmed.

Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3

