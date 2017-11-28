Brownback heads to D.C. to meet with McConnell amid uncertainty about confirmation

2:22 Big Box store appraisal worries Pause

2:23 Governor candidate Greg Orman talks about school funding and Kansas' economy

2:11 Kansas governor candidate Greg Orman helps lead national independent movement

0:47 Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting

0:53 Five things to know about the Greitens scandal

1:45 A new Dodge Town awaits spring visitors

0:38 5 things to know about Wyandotte County Commissioner Ann Brandau-Murguia

1:29 Big increases coming in Johnson County residential property appraisals

0:29 Does KC need a $78,000-a-year 'crisis communications consultant'?