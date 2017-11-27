Mayor tries again: KC reboots Swope Park-based arts festival for fall 2018

More Videos 0:52 Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans Pause 1:54 Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:43 Does Jackson County need a new jail? 2:25 'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 0:54 Mother of murdered KC man: 'We just need justice' 2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 0:47 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 2:48 Dramatic crashes caught on video 1:48 Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco 1:00 First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

New, 60-day arts festival planned for 2018 Mayor Sly James announced a new arts festival called "Open Spaces" Monday. Organizers say the festival will feature art installations by local, national and international artists in open spaces around the city. Visual as and performance artists also will be part of the 60-day event. Video by Jill Toyoshiba. Mayor Sly James announced a new arts festival called "Open Spaces" Monday. Organizers say the festival will feature art installations by local, national and international artists in open spaces around the city. Visual as and performance artists also will be part of the 60-day event. Video by Jill Toyoshiba. Jill Toyoshiba, Bill Turque The Kansas City Star

Mayor Sly James announced a new arts festival called "Open Spaces" Monday. Organizers say the festival will feature art installations by local, national and international artists in open spaces around the city. Visual as and performance artists also will be part of the 60-day event. Video by Jill Toyoshiba. Jill Toyoshiba, Bill Turque The Kansas City Star