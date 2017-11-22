New leader of Kansas’ troubled child welfare department promises ‘new transparent agency’

More Videos 1:27 Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ Pause 4:17 His son 'was failed in Kansas' says father of dead child 1:36 Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here 3:44 KU’s 19 three-pointers sets new school record 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 2:25 Uber and Lyft riders share their safety tips for holiday ride-sharing 0:42 Viral video of K-9 doing push-ups with police officers 0:17 Watch: Burglar breaks out window at Waldo Jewelers 1:55 KU Cancer Center director named 2017 Kansas Citian of the Year 0:44 Timeline of Michael Porter Jr.'s brief start at Mizzou Video Link copy Embed Code copy

New DCF secretary wants transparency, changes for children Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer named Gina Meier-Hummel as the new leader for Kansas' Department for Children and Families. She said she plans to conduct a top-to-bottom review and demand accountability inside the system. Meier-Hummel takes over Dec. 1. Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer named Gina Meier-Hummel as the new leader for Kansas' Department for Children and Families. She said she plans to conduct a top-to-bottom review and demand accountability inside the system. Meier-Hummel takes over Dec. 1. Tammy Ljungblad and Laura Bauer The Kansas City Star

