Details for Kobach’s fundraiser with Donald Trump Jr. revealed

Donald Trump Jr. will join Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach next week in Overland Park for a $200 per ticket fundraiser.
Kobach’s campaign had previously announced the Nov. 28 visit by President Donald Trump’s oldest son on behalf of the Kansas Republican’s campaign for governor, but had withheld the event’s location and time.
An invitation, which was obtained by The Star, states that there will be a 6 p.m. VIP reception at the Double Tree Hotel on College Boulevard in Overland Park, followed by a 7 p.m. dinner. Attending the dinner costs $200 per person, according to the invitation.
Trump Jr.’s early involvement in the 2018 race indicates that the president could wade into the election in the near future as Kobach competes with Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer and others for the Republican nomination.
“It's always exciting when a member of the First Family makes a campaign stop to support a candidate,” said Samantha Poetter, Kobach’s campaign spokeswoman. “We appreciate the support we have received, and are looking forward to what the future holds.”
Kobach was an early supporter of Trump’s candidacy and advised him on immigration policy throughout the campaign. He was named vice chair of a presidential commission tasked with researching voter fraud in May. The commission has been the subject of controversy since its inception and has faced multiple lawsuits.
Trump Jr. has faced scrutiny in recent weeks after it was revealed that he corresponded with Wikileaks throughout the 2016 election about damaging information the organization had on his father’s Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.
