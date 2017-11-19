Sarah Palin
Sarah Palin AP file photo
Sarah Palin AP file photo

Government & Politics

Sarah Palin says she isn’t sexually harassed because people know she’s packing heat

By Adam Darby

adarby@kcstar.com

November 19, 2017 09:09 AM

As sexual harassment scandals continue to surface seemingly by the minute, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin says she has never been harassed, and for good reason: She packs heat.

As the allegations against Democratic U.S. Sen. Al Franken broke on Thursday, an MSNBC reporter asked Palin, “Have you ever experienced sexual harassment in the workplace as a ambitious woman in public life?”

Palin replied: “You know, I think a whole lot people know that I’m probably ‘packing’ – so, I don’t think there’s a whole lot of people who would necessarily mess with me.”

She added that she unequivocally condemns sexual harassment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“And, I don’t mean to be lighthearted about it, because it’s a serious issue. It really stinks for women in the workplace that, for too long, men have thought that they can get away with kind of being that that old-school thinking that it’s OK to belittle and harass women, in general.”

Palin warned that as sexual harassment accusations continue, people should be wary of potentially false allegations.

“So, the floodgates are really open right now that could lead to a lot of false accusations that really harm an innocent person.”

Franken issued an extended apology and called for a Senate ethics investigation into his behavior during a 2006 USO tour, when Los Angeles radio personality Leeann Tweeden said he kissed and groped her without her consent.

Meanwhile, Kayla Moore, the wife of embattled GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore from Alabama, came out swinging on Friday against the “liberal press,” the Washington establishment, her husband’s “ultra liberal opponent” who supports transgenders and people “attacking” her husband of more than three decades.

He is accused of sexual misbehavior with teenage girls years ago, allegations reported by the Washington Post last week. One woman accused him of initiating a sexual encounter with her four decades ago when she was 14 and he was in his early 30s. He allegedly pursued three other girls between the ages of 16 and 18 around that same time.

He has denied the allegations, and so does his wife, who is 14 years younger than her 70-year-old husband.

No word on whether she packs heat.

More Videos

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement? 1:47

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

Pause
Joe Dineen explains why KU's captains didn't shake Baker Mayfield's hand after the coin toss 3:40

Joe Dineen explains why KU's captains didn't shake Baker Mayfield's hand after the coin toss

KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield 1:38

KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:37

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

Church shootings lead to beefed up security 1:41

Church shootings lead to beefed up security

National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption 1:19

National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption

Brandon Lee: MU teammates say he’s a running back after his pick-six 2:38

Brandon Lee: MU teammates say he’s a running back after his pick-six

David Beaty on his players not shaking Baker Mayfield's hand during coin-toss ceremony 1:52

David Beaty on his players not shaking Baker Mayfield's hand during coin-toss ceremony

Barry Odom: sixth win was a 'barrier' to break through 9:21

Barry Odom: sixth win was a "barrier" to break through

Whither Chiefs' rushing game? How foes have shut it down 0:53

Whither Chiefs' rushing game? How foes have shut it down

  • After Weinstein: The growing list of men accused of sexual misconduct

    After several women accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, many more high-profile men from different industries have been accused as well.

After Weinstein: The growing list of men accused of sexual misconduct

After several women accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, many more high-profile men from different industries have been accused as well.

Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Adam Darby: 816-234-4318, @adarby87

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement? 1:47

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

Pause
Joe Dineen explains why KU's captains didn't shake Baker Mayfield's hand after the coin toss 3:40

Joe Dineen explains why KU's captains didn't shake Baker Mayfield's hand after the coin toss

KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield 1:38

KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:37

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

Church shootings lead to beefed up security 1:41

Church shootings lead to beefed up security

National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption 1:19

National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption

Brandon Lee: MU teammates say he’s a running back after his pick-six 2:38

Brandon Lee: MU teammates say he’s a running back after his pick-six

David Beaty on his players not shaking Baker Mayfield's hand during coin-toss ceremony 1:52

David Beaty on his players not shaking Baker Mayfield's hand during coin-toss ceremony

Barry Odom: sixth win was a 'barrier' to break through 9:21

Barry Odom: sixth win was a "barrier" to break through

Whither Chiefs' rushing game? How foes have shut it down 0:53

Whither Chiefs' rushing game? How foes have shut it down

  • Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

    Mayor Sly James and Councilwoman Jolie Justus celebrated the outcome of the KCI ballot issue on Election Night.

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

View More Video